Living with Children: No new tricks to raising kids

As clearly stated on one of their websites, GP is mostly about the supposed need to understand why children feel the way they do: “Unlike permissive parenting, gentle parenting is not based on a lack of discipline for children, which is sometimes misinterpreted. Instead, gentle parenting means understanding a child's feelings at the moment and responding accordingly in a way that is beneficial to the child's emotional well-being.”

What, pray tell, is there to understand about a child’s feelings? Children are self-centered, possess an entitlement mentality, and have no tolerance for frustration. So, when they don’t get what they think they deserve, they emote in various anti-social ways. Why does that require “understanding”? Children do not need people who understand their feelings as much as they need people who insist that they control them and get themselves in tune with reality, which is independent of what they want it to be.

Gentle parenting will sell well, mostly because its post-1960s philosophical predecessors managed to turn something that was once done calmly and straightforwardly into the most stressful thing a woman will do in her entire life. As such, moms (the primary consumers of parenting advice) are desperate for “answers” and convinced, oddly enough, that the answers lie in modifications of the very babble that is causing their stress to begin with.