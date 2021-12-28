Living with Children: Take misbehaving child out of preschool

Q: I have 6-month-old and 32-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easygoing, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the carpool line. When a teacher tries to get him out of the car, he screams like he’s being tortured and physically fights her. I’m now getting reports that he has become defiant in class. Yesterday, he began throwing things when his teacher reprimanded him for something. She thinks he’s insecure because of the second child, but he acts anything but insecure at home. She’s talked about using a special reward system for him, which I think is a bad idea. Do you have any suggestions?