“Housework can’t kill you, but why take a chance?”
That quip’s from comedian Phyllis Diller (1917-2012), born 101 years ago Tuesday.
Phyllis is Greek for “foliage.” In Greek myth, Thracian princess Phyllis marries Demophon, King of Athens. She kills herself when he abandons her. An almond tree on her grave blossoms when Demophon returns.
Classical poems retold Phyllis’ tale. When Renaissance Englishmen rediscovered these in the 1500s, Phyllis was confused with Felis (a form of Felicia) and became an English girl’s name.
Romantic poets in the 17th century loved the name. John Wilmot, Earl of Rochester (1647-1680), wrote “Phillis, be gentler, I advise; make up for time misspent. When beauty on its deathbed lies, ’tis high time to repent.”
Matthew Prior (1664-1724) wrote many Phillis poems, including “My Phillis does such joys inspire, no other objects please my sight.”
In 1753, an 8-year-old African slave arrived in Boston on the ship “Phillis.” Owners John and Susanna Wheatley named her Phillis after the ship. Phillis was given an unprecedented education. She began writing poetry around 1767.
In 1773, the Wheatleys' son took Phillis to London, where a book of her poems was published. Shortly after, the Wheatleys freed Phillis. In 1775, she wrote a poem to George Washington, prompting him to meet her in 1776.
Though Phillis died in poverty in 1784, her fame lived on. Phillis was a popular name among slaves. Slaves weren’t listed by name in the census, but in 1870, the first census after emancipation, 6,699 of the 8,001 Phillises were black women, almost all born in the South.
Original-spelling Phyllis revived in 1877 when Irish novelist Margaret Hungerford (1855-1897) published “Phyllis.” In the novel, 17-year-old Phyllis marries Marmaduke Carrington, hoping her liking for him will grow into true love. Just when that happens, his first wife, who’d faked her death, shows up demanding a share of his recent inheritance. When she really does die, Phyllis and ’Duke remarry.
“Phyllis” was a bestseller, and other authors began using the name. When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Phyllis ranked 820th. It steadily rose until entering the top 100 in 1915.
Phyllis Haver (1899-1960), a 1920s silent screen star, helped the name, most famously as beautiful murderess Roxie Hart in Cecil B. DeMille’s “Chicago,” based on the same story as the 1975 musical.
Phyllis peaked in 1929 at 24th. It stayed in the top 50 in the United States until 1950. It then fell, leaving the top thousand in 1985. It had one minor uptick in 1975, when “Phyllis,” Cloris Leachman’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” spinoff in which snobbish Phyllis Lindstrom has to move in with in-laws and get a job, debuted. Only 21 American babies were named Phyllis in 2017.
Famous Phyllises include mystery author Whitney (1903-2008), lesbian activist Lyon (1924), actress and game show star Newman (1933) and world champion 400-meter runner Francis (1992).
Phyllis Smith (1951) was a casting associate when the part of soft-spoken saleswoman Phyllis Vance was created for her on “The Office” (2005-2013). Smith got rave reviews as the voice of Sadness in 2015’s “Inside Out.”
“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight” is another Diller quote. Perhaps around 2040, Phyllis will get smiles as a baby name again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.