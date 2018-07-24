This weekend, tennis superstar Serena Williams was craving Italian food. So, in a gesture ripped right out of a romcom, Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, planned an impromptu date in Venice, Italy.
"Getting visibility for something you love and care about is extremely rewarding and cool," said Jon Tvrdik, co-owner of Krug Park and one of the organizers of the festival.
Tvrdik designed the shirt, which was printed by Omaha's Ink Tank Merch.
"On a personal level, it was cool to see my shirt on that large of a stage," Tvrdik said. "It makes you happy to be bringing an Omaha homegrown cultural artifact to a larger audience ... letting people know there is cool stuff in Omaha."
The beer festival, held each summer near 62nd and Maple Streets, features appearances from dozens of local and national breweries. This year's festival was June 2.
Ohanian and Williams married in November 2017. In September of that year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
