Nebraska among U.S. Space Command contenders

The Pentagon last month announced six military bases, including Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, as finalists for the home of the new U.S. Space Command. Here are some facts about each base and its metro area.
The rankings in parentheses show how each metro area stacks up compared to the nation’s 150 largest metro areas. The AARP Livability Index score is based on housing affordability, neighborhood amenities, transportation, environment, health care quality and opportunity.
Offutt Air Force Base, OmahaMetro area population: 931,779 (59th)
Median household income: $67,885 (44th)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 36.3% (36th)
AARP Livability Index: 57 (best among contenders).
Selling points: Home of U.S. Strategic Command had oversight of U.S. military space operations from 2002 to 2019. Strong financial backing from the community.
Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado SpringsMetro area population: 723,498 (79th)
Median household income: $68,687 (41st)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 38.5% (24th)
AARP Livability Index: 53.
Selling point: Base and nearby Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station already have numerous space-related missions, including the North American Aerospace Defense Command. In fact, it’s currently the Space Command’s interim home.
Patrick Air Force Base, Cocoa Beach, FloridaMetro area population: 585,507 (97th)
Median household income: $56,775 (98th)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 30.2% (91st)
AARP Livability Index: 44.
Selling point: Base near Cape Canaveral and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has numerous space assets. Has already been designated one of the nation’s first Space Force bases.
Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, AlabamaMetro area population: 457,003 (118th)
Median household income: $64,483 (57th)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 39.2% (20th)
AARP Livability Index: 55.
Selling point: Historical home of Army rocket development; NASA’s Marshall Flight Center remains home of Army missile command and Army space and missile defense command, among other space units.
Port San Antonio, San Antonio, TexasMetro area population: 2,468,193 (24th)
Median household income: $60,327 (78th)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 28.2% (103rd)
AARP Livability Index: 50.
Selling points: The largest metro area under consideration — by far. Has no significant space assets but much available ground as the redeveloping site of the former Kelly Air Force Base.
Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New MexicoMetro area population: 912,108 (60th)
Median household income: $54,072 (115th)
Population 25+ with bachelor’s degree: 32.2% (72nd)
AARP Livability Index: 52.
Selling point: The city and state have other aerospace-related assets, including the historic White Sands missile testing grounds and Sandia National Laboratories.
Sources: UNO Center for Public Affairs Research, AARP, GlobalSecurity.org, news reports
