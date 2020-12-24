Nebraska team pitches Offutt for U.S. Space Command HQ

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett is expected to announce the winner by Jan. 15.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer headlined the presentation, which was organized by Tim Burke, chairman of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Ricketts said the pitch emphasized the high quality of life in the Omaha area, the collaboration between state and local entities from both government and the private sector and the area’s long history of public-private partnerships like the one that delivered the Department of Veterans Affairs new ambulatory clinic earlier this year within budget and ahead of schedule.

Ricketts showed a short film and presented letters from the governors and adjutant generals of at least six nearby states supporting the project.

“We want to make this more than just a Nebraska mission,” he said.

Fischer stressed the legislative delegation’s work to secure funding for the military commands already at Offutt, including the 55th Wing, the U.S. Strategic Command, the 557th Weather Wing, and the 595th Command and Control Group.