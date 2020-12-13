Omaha and Offutt shoot for moon in seeking Space Command HQ

All five of the other finalist bases would bring strengths to the Space Command. But Offutt has some things that set it apart, too, he said.

“Offutt has a lot to offer,” said Hinson, the founding executive director of the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska, the university’s Department of Defense research affiliate. “The community is one that will reach out, go get it, and do what it takes to make things happen. That’s a real plus.”

He said that get-it-done spirit was on display in recent years as community leaders created a unique public-private partnership to build a new federal health care facility for the region’s veterans, with donors putting up some $30 million for the $86 million project. That’s certainly been noted as part of the Offutt Space Command bid.

Ted Carter, the University of Nebraska president and retired Navy vice admiral who once headed the U.S. Naval Academy, said that while most military bases can claim support from their surrounding communities, there truly is a difference in Nebraska.

“As a new Nebraskan who wore the cloth of our nation for 38 years, I can personally say this state embraces and supports our military like no other place,” he said.