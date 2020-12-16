Will the beefed-up levees protecting Offutt prevent another flood? Experts disagree​

If the leaders of U.S. Space Command choose to build a headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, they needn't worry about more catastrophic floods, the manager of the levees designed to protect Offutt says.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and an expert on climate change disagree.
"Everybody has been working at breakneck speed to get the base area protected and get this done," said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, which is overseeing the projects.
Twice in the past decade, the base on the banks of the Missouri River has experienced historic floods. But after more than a year's worth of work — and $45 million in tax dollars — the levees that protect the base soon will average 2 to 3 feet higher than they were.
Winkler said by month's end, the levee along the Missouri River, on the east side of the base, will be complete. And by April, the levee along the Papillion Creek, on the base's southern flank, will be finished as well.
"This thing is going to be beefy and tall. It's going to provide significantly better protection than the old levee, and this should put to rest worries about flooding," Winkler said. "I would argue this will be one of the best- protected facilities in the nation."
It’s no coincidence that Winkler is spreading the word just as an Air Force site selection committee is considering Offutt as one of six possible sites for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters. Securing the bid would be an economic coup: The winner will land 1,400 military and civilian jobs, plus many more because of military contractors that would come to town.
The committee inspected Offutt Monday. Next week, Nebraska will make its formal pitch during a video teleconference. A decision is expected early next year.
The higher levees at Offutt will provide a level of protection that is 3 feet above the expected height of a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring in any year. That risk is colloquially referred to as a 100-year-flood, a misnomer because an area can experience back-to-back 100-year floods.
Elizabeth Chalecki, for one, doesn’t think the raised levees will keep Offutt dry. She is a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor who focuses on climate change and national security. She's currently on a fellowship on the topic at the Wilson Center, an international, nonpartisan think tank chartered by Congress in 1968.
Climate change is contributing to more frequent heavy rains in the US, research indicates, and that has primed the pump for flooding. Chalecki said that means bigger and more powerful floods on the Missouri River are nearly certain to occur, and probably sooner rather than later.
“Two- to 3-foot (higher) levees is not that high,” she said. “It’s definitely not making Offutt safe forever.”
Chalecki said Offutt's problems aren't necessarily unique. All if its competitors for the Space Command headquarters will have their own climate change challenges.
The past decade's two big floods, in 2011 and 2019, differed dramatically and demonstrated how varied the flood threat can be along the Missouri River. The river is naturally flood-prone.
In 2011, a prolonged flood was caused by record spring rain and snowpack above the six massive upstream Missouri River dams. The onslaught of runoff was more than the dams could hold, so the Corps of Engineers methodically released extraordinary amounts downstream in a managed, summerlong flood.
The river approached the tops of levees downstream, and the pressure of the water against the sodden earthen structures for weeks on end led to high anxiety in such areas as Offutt, Omaha's Eppley Airfield and in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Through heroic efforts, great expense and a certain amount of luck, the levees in the metro area held, including those around Offutt.
In 2019, catastrophic flash flooding was unleashed when a major storm over multiple states flushed a torrent of snowmelt and rain into streams, overflowing and demolishing levees. Offutt sustained at least $836 million in damage when a third of the base was swamped. Damage affected 137 structures — including 1.2 million square feet of office space. The final cost is expected to exceed $1 billion.
Civil engineers at Offutt have sketched out, and Congress has funded, a five-year, $359 million plan to replace the wrecked facilities. Almost all of it will be rebuilt in the flood plain, but with measures to limit future damage such as elevating roads and buildings or constructing "sacrificial" first floors.
Offutt has an alternative to locating Space Command in the flood plain, though. About two-thirds of the base's 4.3 square miles is located on higher ground.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said his understanding is that a new Space Command headquarters likely would be built on the higher part of the base, not far from the Bellevue gate.
“They’ve got a location north of the runway,” he said.
About $45 million has been spent repairing and upgrading Offutt's levees in the last year. First, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spent about $10 million fixing damage caused by the 2019 flood. Then, state and local governments spent about $35 million elevating the levees and making other improvements to the base's drainage and flood protection system. Of that, Nebraska provided $13.7 million, the NRD more than $12 million. Omaha, Bellevue and Sarpy County chipped in $3 million apiece.
Would the base have flooded in 2019 if the higher levees already had been in place? Modeling by the Corps of Engineers indicates that it likely would have. Higher levees, the corps found, might have bought the base more time and possibly reduced the scope of the damage.
Winkler sees it differently. He said the NRD's engineers and consultants think the base would not have flooded.
"Others may disagree," Winkler said, "but that is our assessment."
Chalecki fears engineers like the ones who are redesigning Offutt aren't fully accounting for a future that includes climate change.
“It doesn’t seem like they’re building for the future. They’re trying to recreate the past," she said. “If it flooded before, it’s going to flood again."
