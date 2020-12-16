Will the beefed-up levees protecting Offutt prevent another flood? Experts disagree​

If the leaders of U.S. Space Command choose to build a headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, they needn't worry about more catastrophic floods, the manager of the levees designed to protect Offutt says.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and an expert on climate change disagree.

"Everybody has been working at breakneck speed to get the base area protected and get this done," said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, which is overseeing the projects.

Twice in the past decade, the base on the banks of the Missouri River has experienced historic floods. But after more than a year's worth of work — and $45 million in tax dollars — the levees that protect the base soon will average 2 to 3 feet higher than they were.

Winkler said by month's end, the levee along the Missouri River, on the east side of the base, will be complete. And by April, the levee along the Papillion Creek, on the base's southern flank, will be finished as well.

"This thing is going to be beefy and tall. It's going to provide significantly better protection than the old levee, and this should put to rest worries about flooding," Winkler said. "I would argue this will be one of the best- protected facilities in the nation."