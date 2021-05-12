Loki
Loki is a 1y old neutered male Husky Loki is very energetic and is ready to party. He can be... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday.
- Updated
A Nebraska woman in her 80s who contracted COVID after she was fully vaccinated against the disease has died. She had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
- Updated
A quarter-century after Sand Hills Golf Club put Nebraska on the nation’s course map, the state is generating a second wave of intrigue for what’s coming the next year.
- Updated
College Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne advised University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates Saturday to think about the impact they want their lives to have.
- Updated
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost discussed Nebraska's backup quarterback situation, the improvement of the Husker wide receivers and more on the radio Thursday night.
- Updated
Two Bellevue teenagers have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after they were accused of attacking a 59-year-old man with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.
- Updated
We learned a lot about the Huskers this spring, so as we head into the summer, Sam McKewon tries to project what the depth chart looks like at every position.
- Updated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan, was the driver of the van that witnesses say was trying to pass another vehicle on a two-lane section of West Center Road.
- Updated
Former board member Katie Sinsel was seated at the board’s table and wasn't wearing a mask. Superintendent James Widdifield repeatedly asked Sinsel to put on a mask or to leave.
- Updated
The Omaha police union sent out a flyer this week urging people to vote against against candidate Cammy Watkins with the message: "In Cammy Watkins' Omaha, no one is safe."