Long-serving Gage County official and former state senator Dennis Byars dies

A longtime public servant who represented Southeast Nebraska at both the county and state levels died this week.

Dennis M. Byars passed away at his home Thursday. He was 81.

A Beatrice native, Byars was active in Sertoma, the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, Gage County Economic Development, NGage and many other organizations over the years.

Byars was currently on the Gage County Board, representing District 4.

He served in elected offices for 38 years over the course of seven decades, and was elected to various positions 11 times.

He served as justice of the peace from 1969-1972, on the Beatrice Board of Education in 1972, as a Gage County Board member from 1977-1983 and again from 2009-2022, and as Gage County’s state senator from 1988-1994 and again from 1999-2006.

Eight of those years on the County Board were served alongside Myron Dorn, who served as chairman of the board and is the District 30 state senator.

“He was definitely a thrill to serve with and I learned a lot from his many levels of politics,” Dorn said. “He was the one who encouraged me to run for state senator because he was one and he helped me in that process. It’s very sad to see him pass. I’d like to thank him for all of the tremendous help he gave and service he gave to Gage County and the surrounding communities.”

Byars also served on the boards of Region V Systems and Services, the Nebraska ELCA Synod Council and the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.

Erich Tiemann, chairman of the Gage County Board, said Byars was proud to serve the local organizations.

“He was a really good ambassador for Gage County throughout the state as a member of the Legislature and County Board member. That presence is definitely going to be missed," Tiemann said.

“We didn’t always agree on stuff, but he had the ability to go back and forth with you without getting hurt feelings. That’s an art that’s unfortunately lost on our younger generation. It’ll be very different not having him around and we’re all going to miss him.”

Because Byars was midway through his term on the County Board at the time of his death, Tiemann said an appointment committee consisting of the county clerk, treasurer and attorney will be tasked with finding someone to serve the remainder of his term.

“Denny was never afraid to tell me when I was doing something wrong or if he thought you should be doing something different,” Tiemann recalled. “He definitely kept everyone on our toes and was not a