Longtime high school educator, coach Jerry Stine dies; funeral will be Tuesday

Jerry Stine, the subject of a recent World-Herald story, died Thursday. The longtime high school educator and coach was 76.
Visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 190th St., will be Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service and time to share memories. The funeral Mass at the church will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Pat, and children Stefanie McAlpin of Omaha; Cynthe Ford of Omaha; and Mitch Stine, the athletic director at Norris.