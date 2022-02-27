Longtime high school educator, coach Jerry Stine dies; funeral will be Tuesday

Jerry Stine, the subject of a recent World-Herald story , died Thursday. The longtime high school educator and coach was 76.

Visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 190th St., will be Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service and time to share memories. The funeral Mass at the church will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday.