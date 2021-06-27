LOOK INSIDE: Read the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners magazine
Nebraska will soon be in search of another athletic director. Who will it be? Sam McKewon has a list of people the Huskers may consider.
Bill Moos told The World-Herald he’d been mulling over his eventual retirement for months, but was informed last week that he’d retire almost immediately. “Apparently this was the best time," he said.
The 15-acre complex will soon be wiped clean. Rising in its place will be a much different scene: a mixed-use site filled largely by luxury apartments along with commercial and entertainment venues.
Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS championship series after the NCAA declared Saturday’s scheduled bracket championship between the defending champs and NC State a no-contest.
The NCAA removed NC State from the College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols, and one Wolfpack pitcher shared his fury on Twitter.
On Friday's episode, Adam gives his quick takes on Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos announcing his retirement, including why there's a need for stability in the Husker athletic department and more.
Nebraska's next athletic director doesn’t have to be a Husker. It doesn’t have to be an outsider, writes Tom Shatel. It just has to be the right person for this unique time. Just like Bill Moos was.
Perhaps more impactful than the NCAA penalties Creighton received Tuesday is the stain on its reputation for a program that prides itself on doing things the right way, writes Tom Shatel.
Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez attended the CWS Wednesday night and was shown on ESPN. One problem. The network showed the name of the wrong Nebraska QB — Taylor Martinez.
After a weather delay, the Texas-Virginia elimination game now will begin at 9:45 p.m.