Looking for some new and exciting spins on pizza?

National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day is Nov. 12. Here are six creative spins on America's favorite pie.

1. Pizza pockets: Using store-bought crust, roll out dough on a floured surface to a thin, 20-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into eight equal rectangles. Spoon topping of choice onto one half of the crust. Brush edge of crust with an egg wash using a pastry brush. Fold the rectangle of pizza dough over the topping. Use a fork to crimp the edges and place wedge on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 F for 15-17 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

2. Mini pepper pizza boats: Slice mini sweet peppers in half and core. Place on baking sheet. Top with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and mini pepperoni slices. Bake at 350 F for 7-8 minutes.

3. Crescent roll pepperoni pizzas: Separate the eight crescent roll triangles in a refrigerated tube. Place 3-4 pepperoni slices in the center of the triangle. Top with 1½-inch length of cheese stick. Roll up. Bake at 375 F for 10-14 minutes.

4. English muffin pizzas: Toast English muffin to ensure a crispy crust. Crown with marinara sauce, toppings of choice and cheese. Bake at 400 F for 8-10 minutes.