Looking for some new and exciting spins on pizza?
20191218_spe_mom_pizza (web)

Mini sweet pepper pizza boats can go from oven to plate in 10 minutes. 

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day is Nov. 12. Here are six creative spins on America's favorite pie.

1. Pizza pockets: Using store-bought crust, roll out dough on a floured surface to a thin, 20-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into eight equal rectangles. Spoon topping of choice onto one half of the crust. Brush edge of crust with an egg wash using a pastry brush. Fold the rectangle of pizza dough over the topping. Use a fork to crimp the edges and place wedge on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 F for 15-17 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

2. Mini pepper pizza boats: Slice mini sweet peppers in half and core. Place on baking sheet. Top with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and mini pepperoni slices. Bake at 350 F for 7-8 minutes.

3. Crescent roll pepperoni pizzas: Separate the eight crescent roll triangles in a refrigerated tube. Place 3-4 pepperoni slices in the center of the triangle. Top with 1½-inch length of cheese stick. Roll up. Bake at 375 F for 10-14 minutes.

4. English muffin pizzas: Toast English muffin to ensure a crispy crust. Crown with marinara sauce, toppings of choice and cheese. Bake at 400 F for 8-10 minutes.

5. Naan bread pizzas: Top naan bread with marinara sauce and whatever else you like. Bake at 400 F for 8-10 minutes.

6. French bread pizzas: Slice a loaf of French bread either in half lengthwise or into 1-inch-thick slices. Top with marinara sauce, toppings of choice and cheese. Bake at 400 F for 8-10 minutes.

Sources: pillsbury.com; delish.com; foodnetwork.com

Recipes: Creative spins on America's favorite pie

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

