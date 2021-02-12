Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show

LOS ANGELES — Ludacris can rap, write songs and act. He just can’t cook, and no, opening cans and slapping together bologna or grilled cheese sandwiches doesn’t count.

Back in his days of, as he says, not having “two nickels to rub together,” Ludacris would throw together whatever he could find, chow down and get back to his music.

“When men like myself are hungry, we just want to eat,” he said Thursday on a video call. “We don’t want to take 30 minutes to an hour to cook.”

He’s finally upping his skills in the kitchen in “Luda Can’t Cook,” a one-hour special that debuts Feb. 25 on the discovery+ plus streaming service. He gets schooled by chef Meherwan Irani, who introduces Ludacris to international flavors and techniques.

“It was an eye-opener and so many lightbulb moments for me,” he said.

Ludacris isn’t the only entertainer in the kitchen. Singer Selena Gomez has been upping her quarantine cooking skills on “Selana + Chef,” which was renewed for a second season on HBO Max.

Ludacris said

his mother, Roberta, didn’t set much of an example in the kitchen.