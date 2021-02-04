'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

The other supporting nominees for male actors are Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”).

In an already recurring theme for a movie year in which many theaters were often closed, Netflix led all studios. It accounted for 30 nominees in all, about triple the closest competitor.

In a first, the nominations were streamed on Instagram, with Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins serving as hosts. At first, Diggs had trouble allowing Collins to join him.

“There are so many more comments than I thought there would be,” he said.

It also meant Diggs was live when Collins announced his nomination for best male actor in a television movie or limited series, for the film version of “Hamilton.” He responded that the awards were “clearly rigged.”

“This ‘Hamilton’ gift, it keeps giving,” said Diggs.

The SAG Awards will be held almost three months later this year, on April 4. After postponing due to the pandemic to March 14, the SAGs again moved when the Grammy Awards also took that date. The Oscars won’t be held until April 28. Nominees, to be announced March 15, are still more than five weeks away.