Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of making and placing several homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines — including one that was found by an 8-year-old girl — pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.

Chad Williams, 47, of Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and making a destructive device, the Des Moines Register reported. Prosecutors dropped a third count of unlawful possession of a destructive device. As part of the deal, Williams agreed to forfeit a handgun and ammunition to the government.

Williams admitted that he planted three homemade explosives along an Ankeny street last year. No one was injured, though two of the devices detonated, causing damage to cars and the street. The third did not explode and was found by a girl who was playing outside her home.

Authorities said Williams made that bomb by filling a plastic bottle with BBs and metal items and taping it to two firework shells, then hid it in a cardboard box. A special agent with the state fire marshal said the bomb “was constructed in a way that it could have possibly gone off and caused some damage.”