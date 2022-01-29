 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with robbing bank in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man has been charged with robbing a bank in downtown Fargo.

Police say 57-year-old Troy Michael Maynard walked into Wells Fargo Bank just before 3 p.m. Thursday, handed a teller a paper bag, and demanded money. KFGO reports he did not display a weapon.

The criminal complaint says Maynard fled the bank on foot with $1,634. Several hours later, he walked into Orange Records and asked an employee to call the police. When officers arrived, Maynard identified himself as the man who robbed the bank.

Maynard, who is homeless and has been living in Iowa, said he came to Fargo from Nebraska by bus to rob a bank. Maynard told police he wanted to rob a bank in a city where no one knows him, so he wouldn’t be easily identified.

Maynard told authorities he robbed the bank to get enough money to obtain housing in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He planned to walk to the interstate and hitchhike back to Iowa, but no one would give him a ride.

Authorities said he walked around Fargo for several hours, but got cold and decided to turn himself in.

Maynard told authorities he has two prior bank robbery convictions.

