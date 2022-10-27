 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

ELWOOD, Neb. — One person died this week after a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir.

Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the two men who had been in the boat was treated at the scene, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The second man was missing. A search was stopped around 8 p.m. due to safety concerns.

The search resumed around 8 a.m. Monday, and at about 2:40 p.m. the body of Ronald G. Mayo of Holdrege was found.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert