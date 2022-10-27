Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday

ELWOOD, Neb. — One person died this week after a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir.
Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the two men who had been in the boat was treated at the scene, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
The second man was missing. A search was stopped around 8 p.m. due to safety concerns.
The search resumed around 8 a.m. Monday, and at about 2:40 p.m. the body of Ronald G. Mayo of Holdrege was found.