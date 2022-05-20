Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Maybe you’re not quite ready for the offseason Husker hype train. But it’s coming. It started Sunday with the commit of Alabama defensive back transfer Kaine Williams.
The first installment of the docuseries “Day By Day: The Rise” is as direct and raw as those teams, writes Tom Shatel. In that sense, it serves that unforgettable Husker era well.
Prolific Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday after an eight-month battle with cancer. At the time of his death, Cutchall owned 44 restaurants in five states.
Nebraska left tackle Teddy Prochazka "heard the pop" of his left knee last October. The rehab from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus has been intense — and painful.
Omaha police said a 57-year-old Omaha man died Tuesday after he was injured Sunday in a road rage incident.
Omaha Public Schools board members, teachers and parents responded to the news that nearly 700 teachers will be leaving the district by July 1. The departures have increased 80% from last year.
Nebraska received a commit from Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams. Three takes from Sam McKewon on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder.
Keonilei Akana, who was one of Nebraska volleyball’s top servers and defensive players last season, announced she is transferring to Texas on Friday.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January.
Nebraska softball is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. The Huskers will open against North Texas in the Stillwater Regional.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.