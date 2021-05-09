Marmalade will be shown by appointment only. If you are interested in learning more about this animal, please fill out... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marmalade will be shown by appointment only. If you are interested in learning more about this animal, please fill out... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Nebraska woman in her 80s who contracted COVID after she was fully vaccinated against the disease has died. She had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
Teddy Allen spent less than a full season at Nebraska. And on Tuesday, he announced he's going to New Mexico State, the fifth college he'll have attended.
Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman suffered six bites on her face and hands, and the man had three bites on his arm, he said. Their dog was undergoing surgery on one of its legs Sunday evening.
The pit bulls' owner told The World-Herald that her dogs are vaccinated and that she plans to retrieve them from impoundment Tuesday. She said she was not home when the attack occurred.
The Omaha police union sent out a flyer this week urging people to vote against against candidate Cammy Watkins with the message: "In Cammy Watkins' Omaha, no one is safe."
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost discussed Nebraska's backup quarterback situation, the improvement of the Husker wide receivers and more on the radio Thursday night.
Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a small Omaha annexation plan for this year: two subdivisions and an apartment complex.
The first Nebraska football home game of the 2021 season will now be on Sept. 4 against Fordham. That game replaces one against Southeastern Louisiana that was scheduled for November.
Here are the all-class top 10 and class-by-class leaders for this Nebraska high school track and field season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.