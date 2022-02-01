Mason City students sew to learn math, help community

Waters found a “scrunchie” pattern for the new armbands and asked those who were finishing up projects to help out.

Senior Jordyn Rinnels was one student who helped out with making the armbands for the P.E. classes. She said that helping others with sewing makes her feel good at the end of the day.

“I thought it was really cool that we could give back to different schools in the community,” Rinnels said.

Other community projects that Math in Machines has also done are a “buddy blankets” project, tie blankets for elementary school kids in need, and travel toiletry bags. Waters said they’ve begun to think deeper about what they should make and for whom.

An example she gave was a project where the students crafted stuffed turtles.

“The recent thing we made was the turtles at the end of the semester and the kids were thinking about who they could give it to,” said Waters. “For them to be excited and be like ‘oh, I’m going to give this to my sister’ or ‘I made one for my 103-year-old grandma and she named it,’ those are the kinds of things that I can see how they thought about it.”