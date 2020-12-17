Mavs looking to ride momentum from 'huge' comeback with two games remaining in NCHC pod (copy)

A recent comeback could pay even more dividends for the UNO hockey team as league pod play winds down at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks scored two third-period goals Wednesday en route to a 2-2 tie with third-ranked Minnesota Duluth. The Mavericks then won the shootout to capture an extra point in the standings.

“That was huge for us,” forward Chayse Primeau said. “I think it’ll do wonders for our confidence down the stretch.”

Primeau, whose father Keith played in more than 900 games in the NHL, did his part against the Bulldogs. He scored a goal in regulation and added another in the sixth round of the shootout that ended the game.

The 4-3-1 Mavs will ride that momentum into a 3:35 p.m. game Friday against Western Michigan. UNO is tied with St. Cloud State for third in the eight-team NCHC with 13 points, five behind Minnesota Duluth and one behind preseason No. 1 North Dakota.

Though it was officially a tie in the league standings, UNO coach Mike Gabinet said it means more than that.

“I call it a win,” he said. “Points are very difficult to get in this league so I thought it was a great effort from our guys.”