Mavs tie with Duluth

Technically, Wednesday's hockey game between UNO and Minnesota Duluth at Baxter Arena will go down as a 2-2 tie.
But it certainly felt like a win for the Mavericks, who rallied for a pair of third-period goals against the third-ranked Bulldogs.
After a scoreless five-minute overtime, Chayse Primeau scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give UNO an extra point in the standings.
"We did a really good job of fighting back,'' UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "Anytime you can get that extra standings point against the defending champs, you'll take it.''
Duluth won the national championship in 2018 and 2019. There was no title game in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic.
It looked bleak for the Mavs entering the final period after a pair of goals by Nick Swaney - one in the first period and one in the second - staked Duluth to that 2-0 advantage. But an early power play in the third period gave UNO the opening it needed.
Primeau scored seven seconds into that power play to bring the Mavs within a goal. The junior forward notched his third of the season, tipping home a shot by Joey Abate.
UNO got it tied with 6:33 left when junior forward Taylor Ward scored his third of the year. He took a pass from Primeau and beat Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti up high.
"A big strength of our team is our resilience,'' Ward said. "There's no quit out there.''
UNO goalie Isaiah Saville kept the game tied with a big save late in regulation. He stopped a shot by defenseman Wyatt Kaiser as the Bulldogs vied for their second shorthanded goal of the game.
Fanti did his part to keep the game going in the five-minute overtime, denying Primeau on a breakaway. With the score still tied 2-2, it went to a shootout to determine which team would get the extra point.
Neither team scored during the mandatory three-round shootout, though Duluth came very close when Swaney fired a shot off the crossbar. Cole Koepke scored in the fourth round but team captain Kevin Conley kept the Mavs alive by scoring on his attempt.
Both goalies made stops in the fifth round and Saville denied Quinn Olson in the sixth. Primeau then ended it by wristing a shot past Fanti.
"When I got called in the shootout, the jitters went away,'' Primeau said. "I was lucky that it went in.''
Gabinet said he didn't have a set plan after the first three shooters.
"After three guys, you go with your gut feeling,'' he said. "It was a great goal by Conley to get it tied and then another one by Chayse to win it.''
Duluth coach Scott Sandelin said his team needed to do more, even when it was ahead.
"We had plenty of opportunities to extend our lead and we didn't capitalize,'' he said. "A two-goal lead is not out of reach for anybody in this league.''
Saville made 29 saves in the UNO net while Fanti made 26 for the Bulldogs.
The 4-3-1 Mavs return to action Friday at 3:35 p.m. against Western Michigan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!