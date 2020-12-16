Mavs tie with Duluth

"A big strength of our team is our resilience,'' Ward said. "There's no quit out there.''

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville kept the game tied with a big save late in regulation. He stopped a shot by defenseman Wyatt Kaiser as the Bulldogs vied for their second shorthanded goal of the game.

Fanti did his part to keep the game going in the five-minute overtime, denying Primeau on a breakaway. With the score still tied 2-2, it went to a shootout to determine which team would get the extra point.

Neither team scored during the mandatory three-round shootout, though Duluth came very close when Swaney fired a shot off the crossbar. Cole Koepke scored in the fourth round but team captain Kevin Conley kept the Mavs alive by scoring on his attempt.

Both goalies made stops in the fifth round and Saville denied Quinn Olson in the sixth. Primeau then ended it by wristing a shot past Fanti.

"When I got called in the shootout, the jitters went away,'' Primeau said. "I was lucky that it went in.''

Gabinet said he didn't have a set plan after the first three shooters.

"After three guys, you go with your gut feeling,'' he said. "It was a great goal by Conley to get it tied and then another one by Chayse to win it.''