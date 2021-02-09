meatloaf sliders

1 1/2 cups soft breadcrumbs (from about 5 slices)

12 slider rolls, toasted

Slice dill pickle, fried bacon and shredded lettuce, for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray 12 muffin/cupcake cups with nonstick cooking spray. You also can line a large rimmed cookie sheet with foil and spray it with cooking spray, or line the pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the ground meat, onion, black pepper, salt, egg, Worcestershire and barbecue sauce. Mix well with wooden spoon until ingredients are thoroughly blended. Add breadcrumbs and stir gently to combine (I used my hands).

Using a 1/4-cup measure, pack meat mix in each muffin cup, or unmold onto the prepared pan at least 2 inches apart, flattening each slightly on top to a burger shape.

Bake for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until cooked through. (An instant-read thermometer should read 160 degrees.) Remove pan from oven, and brush the tops with a little barbecue sauce. Allow mini meatloves to rest for about 10 minutes to lock in the juices.