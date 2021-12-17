Media groups sue Iowa governor over open records law

A spokesman for the Republican governor did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the lawsuit.

Belin has sought video messages Reynolds may have recorded for meatpacking plant employees during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic and communications asking the governor to sign or veto certain legislation. She also sought records about the use of the governor's mansion, Terrace Hill, for events held by private organizations.

“Iowa’s open records law was written expressly so that politicians and others couldn’t do exactly this kind of stonewalling. Gov. Reynolds is not above the law,” Belin said.

Evans made a request in August for specific records regarding Iowa State Patrol employees being deployed at taxpayer expense to assist Texas with border security. The council he oversees is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of newspapers, radio and television stations, media associations, educators, publishers, broadcasters, and others interested in open government and First Amendment rights. The Associated Press is a member.

Evans said Iowa’s public records law has been on the books for 40 years and has been regularly followed by past governors but that Reynolds has acted as if it does not apply to her.