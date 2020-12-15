Metro talent machine is heating up and a former diver is just one example of its output

When either is on "Monday Night Football," Huffman said, he can tell his son that Phillips and Fant are from Omaha. When Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas make it to the NBA, same thing. Easton Stick, a Creighton Prep graduate, won national titles at North Dakota State and parlayed that into getting picked in the NFL Draft. The notoriety of Bellevue West basketball star Chucky Hepburn and Millard North basketball five-star Hunter Sallis put Omaha in the news, too. Every little bit helps. College recruiters want to go where future pro athletes might play, and Omaha kids have shown a willingness to consider schools outside of Nebraska.

“Hudl, it’s so easy, you just click on a kid’s film,” Huffman said. “Alabama reached out about Micah and Kaden because they came across their Hudl film. There are no more hidden gems. It’s great for the kids in Nebraska, it’s not as great for the Cornhuskers, which is a bummer, because I love those dudes.”

The Huskers have plenty of Metro offers out for future years, including the four in the 2022 class alone. But all four of those guys — Helms, Jackson, Riley and Woods — have offers from all over the country. Riley has them from each Power Five Conference. The trends, set in 2020 and 2021, suggest NU will get some of these prospects, but perhaps not all of them. Fant, Phillips and others have set the precedent.