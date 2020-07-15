Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
12 regular marshmallows
3 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
2 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
What you do
1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top each square with 3 chocolate pips. Broil just long enough to soften the chocolate slightly, about 30 seconds.
3. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes and a pinch of cinnamon on top of the softened chocolate on each s’more.
4. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
5. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
