Michael Barone: Facebook poses a troubling threat to free speech

“A lot of people have egg on their face” for dismissing the COVID-19 lab leak theory, tweeted ABC News ‘ Jonathan Karl last week. “Some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them.”
Or if Arkansas Tom Cotton did. “We still don’t know where coronavirus originated. Could have been a market, a farm, a food processing company,” he said in January 2020. “I would note that Wuhan has China’s only biosafety level-four super laboratory that works with the world’s most deadly pathogens to include, yes, coronavirus.”
Cotton never said he was certain the virus came from a lab leak and never suggested a leak was deliberate. But as a Trump supporter, he was quickly smeared, as liberal writer Matthew Yglesias shows in a painstaking analysis — for pushing “conspiracy theories” (CBS News), “spreading rumors that were easily debunked” (Politico), “repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” (Washington Post), and “repeat(ing) fringe theory of coronavirus origins” (New York Times).
In each case, Yglesias points out, writers mischaracterized what Cotton said. “Media coverage of lab leak was a debacle,” writes New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait, “and a major source of that failure was Groupthink cultivated on Twitter.”
One newsroom attitude was revealed by a tweet from New York Times COVID-19 reporter Apoorva Mandavilli. “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here yet.” Her assumption that one could doubt China’s dictatorial and deceptive regime only out of anti-Asian prejudice shows the vacuous ignorance and vicious bigotry that Times management apparently values these days.
Such bias is old news these days, and the internet allows readers to seek other outlets. But one great threat to the free transmission of ideas remains: social media that suppresses free speech. A prime culprit is Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, which has become the most effective suppressor of freedom of speech in American history.
Until last month, Facebook was suppressing for more than a year — a year in which governments and citizens were making difficult decisions — information suggesting the very lively possibility that the coronavirus leaked from China’s Wuhan lab.
Democratic congressmen are constantly pressing Facebook for more speech suppression. They seem to have no doubts which side Facebook’s processes will favor.
Despite Facebook’s boasted bans, doubts about China’s and Facebook’s insistence that COVID came from China’s live animal markets have percolated up in politically unlikely quarters. Among those taking seriously the lab leak theory are: Nicholson Baker in New York magazine last January; longtime New York Times science reporter Nicholas Wade May 2 in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists; a group of 18 bioscientists calling on May 13 for a deeper investigation into COVID origins, including the lab leak theory; former New York Times COVID reporter Donald McNeil May 17 in Substack.
Then, on May 26, the Biden administration announced it was actively investigating the lab leak hypothesis, meaning that it reversed its shutdown of the inquiry initiated by Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Only after the close of business east of the Rockies did Facebook waddle in (at “3:30 PT”) and announce it would “no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured.”
So, for nearly 16 months, Facebook denied readers information about a serious theory whose exploration might have led to a reduced number of deaths and infections.
Facebook has been licensed to censor by Section 230 of the 1996 telecommunications act that was intended to, and for some time did, encourage the free flow of information. It does that by relieving websites of liability for information they transmit or refuse to transmit. Facebook’s conduct is in line with liberals’ retreat from their once strong support of free speech.
There’s increasing talk, among Republicans and Democrats, of repealing Section 230, “to force Big Tech to take more responsibility for the editorial decisions they take.”
Section 230 was supposed to give us a free flow of information, but instead, it’s given us efficient speech suppression. Repeal could destroy Facebook’s business model, but from society’s point of view, the optimal stock price for Facebook is 0.