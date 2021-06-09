Michael Barone: Facebook poses a troubling threat to free speech

Such bias is old news these days, and the internet allows readers to seek other outlets. But one great threat to the free transmission of ideas remains: social media that suppresses free speech. A prime culprit is Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, which has become the most effective suppressor of freedom of speech in American history.

Until last month, Facebook was suppressing for more than a year — a year in which governments and citizens were making difficult decisions — information suggesting the very lively possibility that the coronavirus leaked from China’s Wuhan lab.

Democratic congressmen are constantly pressing Facebook for more speech suppression. They seem to have no doubts which side Facebook’s processes will favor.

Despite Facebook’s boasted bans, doubts about China’s and Facebook’s insistence that COVID came from China’s live animal markets have percolated up in politically unlikely quarters. Among those taking seriously the lab leak theory are: Nicholson Baker in New York magazine last January; longtime New York Times science reporter Nicholas Wade May 2 in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists; a group of 18 bioscientists calling on May 13 for a deeper investigation into COVID origins, including the lab leak theory; former New York Times COVID reporter Donald McNeil May 17 in Substack.