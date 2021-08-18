At a time when healthcare is top of mind more than ever, Midlands Choice has remained steadfast in its commitment to its customers — and the people who work there.
As a regional preferred provider organization with a healthcare network of more than 43,300 physicians and other healthcare professionals, Midlands Choice has kept out-of-pocket costs low for patients who seek help from network providers. At the same time, Midlands Choice has kept employees happy in a pandemic environment and an often volatile healthcare industry. How do they do it? Easy, company execs and employees say. The people.
“What I believe makes Midlands Choice a great place to work is the people who work here,” said Karen Bruch, a senior compliance analyst for the company. “Midlands Choice has great retention of employees and I believe that speaks volumes.”
Midlands Choice, 8420 West Dodge Road, has its roots in the 1980s but has been in its current entity since 2001. It provides insurance agent and broker services as well as expanding the number of choices patients have when it comes to affordable, effective healthcare plans and services. The company’s network includes 338 hospitals and 2,405 other healthcare facilities who contract with Midlands Choice to offer reduced fees for healthcare services. Consumers in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and MInnesota who see. The company’s shareholders are three of the largest healthcare providers in Nebraska and Iowa.
Alongside the commitment to affordable healthcare, employees at Midlands Health share the values of honesty, fairness, personal accountability, follow-through, long-term perspective in honoring commitments, transparency, open communication and treating employees as “valued members of the company,” said Sharon Rasmussen, Director of Professional Services.
“The survey results revealed the top four words used to describe Midlands Choice’s culture are, “Friendly, Flexible, Family, and Safe,” she said. “These qualities are attributes of all the great people that work at Midlands Choice.”
Midlands Choice
Best places to work in Omaha Ranking:
Headquarters: 8420 W. Dodge Road, Suite 210 Omaha
Employees: 47
Primary Business: Regional preferred provider organization (PPO)