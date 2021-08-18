At a time when healthcare is top of mind more than ever, Midlands Choice has remained steadfast in its commitment to its customers — and the people who work there.

As a regional preferred provider organization with a healthcare network of more than 43,300 physicians and other healthcare professionals, Midlands Choice has kept out-of-pocket costs low for patients who seek help from network providers. At the same time, Midlands Choice has kept employees happy in a pandemic environment and an often volatile healthcare industry. How do they do it? Easy, company execs and employees say. The people.

“What I believe makes Midlands Choice a great place to work is the people who work here,” said Karen Bruch, a senior compliance analyst for the company. “Midlands Choice has great retention of employees and I believe that speaks volumes.”