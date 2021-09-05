Midlands Voices: Take these vital steps to help Nebraska contain COVID

Why are nurses called “heroes” in the good times and “dispensable” in the bad times?

Once again, our governor has put forward an executive order — this time to address a capacity emergency of his own making! The Sunday, Aug. 29 article “Nurses exhausted, frustrated with the unvaccinated” illustrated our avoidable pandemic of the unvaccinated — and the profound toll on nurses — in stark detail. Thank you, OWH, for the long-overdue “in-the-trenches” reporting. Those nurses and their provider colleagues are, indeed, heroes.

Ironically, the governor’s new executive order does not reference COVID-19 because he declared, on June 30, that the pandemic was over in Nebraska. By not recognizing our recurring public health emergency, he can continue to suppress data from Test Nebraska (or any of the local health departments) and the coronavirus dashboard (both of which he ended) and, instead, base emergency — and substandard — staffing proposals on “conversations with hospital administrators,” rather than actual evidence.