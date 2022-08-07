Midlands Voices: Those who show up should not be so easily dismissed

I remember sitting up front in the conference room many years ago, only a couple of us had arrived early. The meeting organizer walked in and casually remarked to his assistant, “There’s no one here.”

No one here, I thought? I am here. A couple of others are here. Or is it just taken for granted that I, and a couple of others will always be there, will always show up, and do the work that needs to be done.

Over the years, I have belonged to various political and cultural organizations and worked on community projects, and I often heard the same refrain. It goes something like this: “We need more members/more young people, to move here/join our organization/get involved.”

The chairperson will stand in front of a room full of members and volunteers and lament that they see few young faces. They will say they need to draw more young people, or the organization will not be successful. The community leader stands in front of another room and complains that not enough young people are moving to the city.

Of course it is good to always be looking forward and to develop ways to draw more members for the cultural, community or political organization to prosper, for the city to grow and renew itself.

But the approach has always struck me as limited in its vision. It takes for granted those who stayed, those who are in that room already, doing the work that needs to be done. The implication is that these members, these citizens, are not as important, not as good somehow, and can be taken for granted.

Often, unacknowledged ageism seems to underlie this. Look around the room of many cultural, political and community organizations and one sees a sea of middle-aged and older faces. Some of this is misleading, as there are meeting rooms around the community, or at universities, filled with younger people, working for their causes. These young people are also contributing, just in a different way. They are also likely to join those other organizations when they are out of the stages of life where they are focused on completing their education, establishing their careers and beginning families ... when they, too, are middle-aged or older.

States and cities are right to always be looking forward and looking for community growth. But in so doing, they should also appreciate those who stay, who continue to live, work and build businesses, and participate in cultural and social events. Often those who stay are treated as if invisible.

Political and cultural organizations should not take for granted the unpaid work and financial contributions by middle-aged and older members. Where would they be if all those volunteers stopped showing up, stopped doing the hard work and sharing their wisdom and monetary donations?

Let us look at what we already have, what is positive and good, and grow from that. Appreciate the people who are here, those who show up. After all, they built this place, these organizations, they did the work, put in the time, the effort.