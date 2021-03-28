Midlands Voices: Use these best practices to reduce Nebraska's prison overcrowding

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska agrees with the assessment of the Omaha World-Herald’s Feb. 28 editorial, “Nebraska must plan for reform.” In 1980, 1,402 individuals were in prison. Today, despite falling crime rates, our prison population exceeds 5,500. During that time, our Nebraska population increased by about 500,000 (13%) while our prison population by 3,098 (nearly 400%).
Criminal justice reform is essential to reducing the prison population, and that is why the League of Women Voters of Nebraska strongly opposes Legislative Bill 383, which would fund the construction of a 1,512-bed correctional facility at a cost of a quarter billion dollars with an anticipated annual operating budget of $34 million to operate. We need to get serious about finding sensible, workable ways to decrease Nebraska’s prison population.
There are effective best practices to reduce the overcrowding problem in the Nebraska correctional system through Smart Justice programs. Thirty-five states have implemented sentencing and corrections policies through the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, with positive results. We currently have at least 1,000 incarcerated individuals eligible for parole who have not been released, so here is a place to start.
In this session alone, several bills have been introduced that could reduce the prison population if passed and signed by the governor. Bills that would reduce population are:
LB 624 — Earned time incentives.
LB 130 — Include a mental health professional on the Parole Board.
LB 269 — Provide a list of prisoners age 60 and over for the Parole Board.
LB 56 — Identify a prisoner as eligible for parole when the offender has served the total of one-half the minimum term or two years prior to the offender’s mandatory discharge date (whichever is earlier).
Two bills would provide more transparency to the Legislature through annual reports are: LB 499 for Probation and Parole, and LB 151 for county prosecutors.
With property and income tax reforms in effect and more proposed, where will the new funding come from for this quarter billion dollar facility? Will we saddle future generations with a debt Nebraska cannot afford? With the staffing shortages and reported staff injuries that our department of corrections is already experiencing, it is impractical to think that the state can find sufficient and well-trained employees to staff a new prison facility.
The League of Women Voters of Nebraska supports a correctional system that provides realistic and humane treatment of the sentenced offender as well as protection of the community. To achieve such a system, the League advocates community-based alternatives to incarceration and the protection of the basic human rights of sentenced offenders.
Gov. Ricketts and the Legislature have applied for a criminal justice study on prison reform through the National Crime and Justice Institute. Recommendations should be available by the next legislative session. We must wait for a well-researched plan before approving prison building. Let’s not saddle future generations of Nebraskans with a debt they cannot afford.
We think your editorial said it best: “A fundamental, comprehensive structural reform is urgently needed in Nebraska — not simply another structure.”
Linda Duckworth, of Omaha, and Dianne Bystrom, of Plattsmouth, are co-presidents, League of Women Voters of Nebraska.