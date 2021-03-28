Midlands Voices: Use these best practices to reduce Nebraska's prison overcrowding

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska agrees with the assessment of the Omaha World-Herald’s Feb. 28 editorial, “Nebraska must plan for reform.” In 1980, 1,402 individuals were in prison. Today, despite falling crime rates, our prison population exceeds 5,500. During that time, our Nebraska population increased by about 500,000 (13%) while our prison population by 3,098 (nearly 400%).

Criminal justice reform is essential to reducing the prison population, and that is why the League of Women Voters of Nebraska strongly opposes Legislative Bill 383, which would fund the construction of a 1,512-bed correctional facility at a cost of a quarter billion dollars with an anticipated annual operating budget of $34 million to operate. We need to get serious about finding sensible, workable ways to decrease Nebraska’s prison population.

There are effective best practices to reduce the overcrowding problem in the Nebraska correctional system through Smart Justice programs. Thirty-five states have implemented sentencing and corrections policies through the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, with positive results. We currently have at least 1,000 incarcerated individuals eligible for parole who have not been released, so here is a place to start.