Midlands Voices: Why do some men feel empowered to harass women in public?

I first noticed social harassment long ago as a young woman in Paris. I was often harassed by young men who followed me around the center of Paris, trying to get me to talk to them. I employed many attempts at avoiding their unwanted attention, such as wearing a head scarf and sunglasses. Men would also sit themselves down uninvited at my outdoor bistro table. In other cities from Luxor to Cape Town, I found that if I was not accompanied by a male friend, I would be subjected to the same intrusive behavior by male strangers.
Back in this country, I also experienced social harassment in public places. The boldness was different, and sometimes even threatening. These men wanted to tell me how I should dress, appear, stand in line, or drive. I have been followed across parking lots and verbally threatened by vigilante parking and driving enforcers who did not like how they thought I drove or parked my car. On an early morning walk in my neighborhood, a man pulled his car up by the sidewalk where I was, lecturing me that I should wear a reflective vest.
Women are also monitored in public spaces about their attire. I have often been asked by men why I am wearing a coat, long sleeves, or carrying a heavy tote bag. “Aren’t you hot in that coat?” or “You are carrying a lot there!” they comment as they walk by.
I also observed men monitoring women’s moods, including my own. For example, walking down an office hallway one morning, a man I barely knew remarked, “Wow, you look like you are in a bad mood! Cheer up!” Much like the well documented examples of men’s frequent public admonitions to women to “Smile!”, these men think they can tell women how to feel, and how to present themselves in public spaces.
In talking with other women about this behavior, many have responded with another version of “me, too.” They, too, have stories to tell about being threatened in parking garages, and otherwise having their daily routines intruded upon by strangers.
It is not always clear how to respond in these situations, or if one should respond at all. I usually just ignore these comments and say nothing, not wanting to escalate an already tense, possibly dangerous, situation.
All these unsolicited comments by strangers are examples of one of the last vestiges of sexism. While women no longer have to walk a gauntlet of whistles and lewd remarks as they walk past a construction site midtown, they still are treated differently than men in public spaces. These men think they get a pass at telling any woman anywhere what to do, whether it is how to drive, dress, walk in the neighborhood, or stand in line.
Social harassment happens every day as women go about their lives in public places such as parking lots, malls, streets and hallways. Women have a right to be left alone in public spaces, to walk and drive and go about their daily routines without being harassed. Men, just leave me alone in public spaces.
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., is a a retired adjunct professor of psychology and sociology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She lives in Bellevue.