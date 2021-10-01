Midlands Voices: Youth are changing the Greater Nebraska narrative

This is tremendous news for our hometowns, but there is a caveat. Despite these high levels of engagement, only 25% of students said they feel they play a role in their community. These students are involved. They want to play a part in shaping their community. It is critical that the adults in their lives provide them a seat at the table.

At Nebraska Community Foundation, our number one community economic development priority is people attraction. We take pride in the progress made through philanthropy in hundreds of hometowns across the NCF network to retain those already in community with us and entice newcomers who want to be in community with us. The 2021 Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Survey has showed us that keeping students in the places that raised them may be even more attainable than we once thought.

In the 21st century economy, people can choose to live and work almost anywhere, provided there’s ready access to a computer and a steady internet connection. Because of this, many experts say places like Greater Nebraska are in the midst of a golden opportunity to attract young people that will keep our rural communities growing and thriving.

And that was pre-2020.