Mike Gabinet's Mavs ready for more ranked opponents during final week of NCHC pod (copy)

Seven games down, three to go.
UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet says his team is ready for the final full week of NCHC pod play at Baxter Arena. The three-week event that includes all eight league teams began Dec. 1.
“We’re holding up well,” he said. “We trained for it and I think we went in with the right mindset.”
The 4-3 Mavericks will play Minnesota Duluth at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. UNO then will play Western Michigan on Friday and finish up pod play Monday against Colorado College.
Gabinet’s squad is coming off a 2-0 win over St. Cloud State, which defeated then-No. 1 North Dakota the previous day. Sophomore Austin Roden made 41 saves to post the shutout in his first start of the season.
That performance means Gabinet will have a decision to make before Wednesday’s game. Sophomore Isaiah Saville started the first six games and is 3-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average.
“Roden was excellent against St. Cloud,” the coach said. “It’s always nice when both your goaltenders are playing well.”
UNO has 11 points and sits in fourth place in the NCHC, one point behind second-place North Dakota and St. Cloud State. Duluth (5-1-1) is in first with 17 points.
“It seems like we’re playing one ranked opponent after another,” Gabinet said. “But that’s the challenge of playing in our league.”
Duluth enters the game ranked third in the USCHO ratings. Other ranked league members are No. 4 North Dakota, No. 8 Denver, No. 9 St. Cloud State and No. 17 UNO.
The Mavs began pod play against Duluth, losing 5-3. UNO led 2-1 entering the third period but the Bulldogs struck for four goals.
“We played well and I felt like we could have won that game,” Gabinet said. “Duluth is a team that knows how to win.”
The Mavs might be without freshman defenseman Nolan Krenzen, who is from Duluth. He didn’t play against St. Cloud State after suffering an upper-body injury.
Gabinet said he’d like to see his team finish pod play strong before the nine-day Christmas break. The Mavs’ first two series after the break are against North Dakota, a team it won’t face in the pod.
“That’s the tricky thing this year that it’s not a balanced schedule,” he said. “We’ll get through this first half before worrying about the second half.”
Notes
Forward Chayse Primeau and defenseman Brandon Scanlin lead the Mavs in scoring with seven points. Freshman Matt Miller has a team-leading four goals … Roden also earned a shutout in his first appearance last year, blanking Alabama-Huntsville … The Mavs have stretched their penalty-kill streak to 17.
