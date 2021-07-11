Millard North star Jasen Green lands Creighton basketball offer

CU joins Nebraska, Colorado and Stanford as schools heavily recruiting the Millard North star who won a state title with major recruits Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas last year, but figures to be Option A for the Mustangs in 2021-2022.

Green took an official visit to Nebraska, and liked what NU had to offer. In July, he's playing with another top player from Nebraska - Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt - on the Nebraska Supreme team that is competing on the Under Armour circuit. Green hit a buzzer beater on Saturday that made some waves on social media.