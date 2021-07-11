 Skip to main content
Millard North star Jasen Green lands Creighton basketball offer
Millard North star Jasen Green lands Creighton basketball offer

Jasen Green's solid summer on the AAU basketball circuit continued Sunday when the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder landed a scholarship offer from hometown Creighton. 

CU joins Nebraska, Colorado and Stanford as schools heavily recruiting the Millard North star who won a state title with major recruits Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas last year, but figures to be Option A for the Mustangs in 2021-2022. 

Green took an official visit to Nebraska, and liked what NU had to offer. In July, he's playing with another top player from Nebraska - Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt - on the Nebraska Supreme team that is competing on the Under Armour circuit. Green hit a buzzer beater on Saturday that made some waves on social media. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

