Millard North star Jasen Green lands Creighton basketball offer

Jasen Green's solid summer on the AAU basketball circuit continued Sunday when the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder landed a scholarship offer from hometown Creighton.
CU joins Nebraska, Colorado and Stanford as schools heavily recruiting the Millard North star who won a state title with major recruits Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas last year, but figures to be Option A for the Mustangs in 2021-2022.
Green took an official visit to Nebraska, and liked what NU had to offer. In July, he's playing with another top player from Nebraska - Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt - on the Nebraska Supreme team that is competing on the Under Armour circuit. Green hit a buzzer beater on Saturday that made some waves on social media.
The most exciting finish of the day! @NebraskaSupreme won at the buzzer running the home run play.— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 11, 2021
6’8” Jasen Green has caught my eye @UAassociation. Versatile on both ends, productive in the glass, and his offensive skills are developing. @JasenGreen44 pic.twitter.com/WIPCtQiZZZ
Blessed to have received an offer from Creighton! #GoJays pic.twitter.com/ICWJIZvwr3— Jasen Green (@JasenGreen44) July 11, 2021
