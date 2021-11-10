Miller-Meeks will run in SE Iowa district, avoid facing Axne

DES MOINES — Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said Wednesday that she plans to run for reelection in another Iowa congressional district next year, which would avoid a head-to-head race against Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

The two congresswomen were drawn into the same district through the once-a-decade redistricting process. The electoral maps approved by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds on Nov. 4 moved Miller-Meeks' home county of Wapello into the 3rd District.

Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, said at a news conference in Davenport that she will seek election in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District rather than the 3rd District. She wouldn't say whether she would move into the new district, which the law doesn't require, but said her physical location would be less important than whom she is serving.

“I will make that decision whether I do or not," she said. “The most import thing was to let people know what I'm doing so that they can continue their plans or change their plans in accordance with where I was running.”

Miller-Meeks said she wouldn't have had reservations about taking on Axne, but that she didn't want her current constituents to feel she was betraying them.