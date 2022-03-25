You can visit Minnie at Felius Cat Cafe. Schedule your reservation now at https://felius.org/reservations/ View on PetFinder
Owner Scott Sheehan said he will refund all unused portions of restaurant gift cards after the restaurant ends its nearly four-month run and his food truck closes.
Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
Lauren Stivrins’ decision to join Athletes Unlimited made sense, given her timeline and professional goals. And after a standout first week, she served as one of the league's four captains.
What’s next for Nebraska men's basketball? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott has agreed to a contract extension that’s likely to keep him in Omaha for many years to come, a source confirmed to The World-Herald Wednesday.
The new reality has required some adjustment from all parties as NU pushes a third of the way into its season. Coach Will Bolt, for example, can’t recall ever working with a married player.
Barbecue restaurant owner says supply chain issues, loss of lease among factors in closing.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.
