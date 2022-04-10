 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

MJ Melendez homers, but Omaha Storm Chasers drop series to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha designated hitter MJ Melendez, who hit a minor league best 41 homers last season, connected for his first shot of the new year. But the Storm Chasers couldn't mange much offense after that as Indianapolis rallied for a 7-2 win, taking the season-opening series Sunday.

After Melendez gave Omaha a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Indianapolis scored five straight runs to take control. The Chasers cut it to 5-2 in the seventh on Freddy Fermin's RBI single before the Indians scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Six of the Indians' nine hits went for extra bases Sunday.

The 2-4 Chasers return to Werner Park for their first home game of the season Tuesday, when the open a six-game series against Louisville.

