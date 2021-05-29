H,i I'm Mochi. Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Well I'm the... View on PetFinder
The Huskers jumped ahead early and cruised to a win over Ohio State on Sunday, clinching the Big Ten title in the stretch run of an unprecedented 44-game league-only regular season.
The governor believes the additional benefits can be a disincentive for people to work, because some low-wage workers have been able to get more money with unemployment than working available jobs.
Makhi Woolridge-Jones is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja'Keya Veland, 22. Woolridge-Jones will stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
As mask rules and recommendations shift, Omaha is entering a new, mostly unregulated phase of masking practices across the city. Here are some of the rules at local businesses.
Law enforcement officials are hoping to find images of 11-year-old Ryan Larsen in the hours of video they've obtained from area businesses.
Oklahoma, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure at the 11 a.m. kickoff against Nebraska for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday called a weekend protest that featured severed pig heads "disgusting."
Seven people were arrested Saturday night during a protest outside the Omaha police union hall that included leaving three pig heads in costume police caps on the grounds.
The same day that the teacher was fired from Texas A&M after 16 successful seasons, the student won his first Big Ten championship. The emotions must have been running the gamut, Tom Shatel writes.
The 21-and-older crowd can take in wildlife with a drink in hand this summer at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
