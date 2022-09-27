module digest sub

CONSUMERS: U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said on Thursday that reports he’s seen on Twitter aren’t accurate. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything that’s accurate."
According to a report, Nebraska has three coaches — including two in the Big 12 — high on its list of candidates to replace Scott Frost as head coach of the football program.
A bye week and new defensive coordinator under an interim coach have produced a few changes to the depth chart for Nebraska.
John Cook thought he had made it clear he didn't want to celebrate win No. 800. Then Trev Alberts walked on the court with a belt buckle after the match.
Mickey Joseph has quickly overhauled Nebraska in two weeks, Sam McKewon writes, but faces long odds as interim head coach
Former NFL coach Vance Joseph views his brother, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph, as “the truest form of a coach,” who prioritized building communities and helping kids over status or money.
Caerhl Irey has decided it's time to let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, and reveal the person behind the popular TikTok account North Omaha Cat Lady.
Many coaches have spoken out about Nebraska's coaching vacancy in the last two weeks. Here's what they've had to say.
Behind the on-field smiles and highlights, Maurice Purify was a young man who didn’t know how to grieve. Those moments in helmets and pads were his only sanctuaries from the weight of life.
Trev Alberts was overhauling NU's administrative, financial and facility framework whether Frost stayed or not. At the new Nebraska, the coaches coach and Alberts runs a focused, money-making ship.