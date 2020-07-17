5 easy steps for writing a good grocery list

Do you have a pantry full of food but you still need necessities?
Do you buy things only to discover multiples at home?
Do you throw away pantry items because they have expired?
Do you return to the store to repeatedly due to forgotten items?
If you answered "yes" to one or more of these scenarios, you may be suffering from "Lacking List Syndrome."
The remedy? A good shopping list.
Here's how to build one.
1. Don't shop from a list in your head. Put it in writing.
2. Plan at least four meals a week, and check your pantry for the ingredients. Missing something? Add it to your shopping list.
3. Compile a separate master list of items that your household frequently uses. Before each shopping trip, circle items on the list that need to be replenished. Allow space for your family to make additions throughout the week. For repeated use, print and laminate your list and update it with a dry-erase marker.
4. Organize your list by area of the store: Dairy, produce, frozen, meat, drinks, dry goods. Mark off the items as you add them to your cart. And resist impulse add-ons.
5. Reinforce efforts with a grocery list app. There are many to choose from, and most offer a format that the whole family can use.
***
Amy Tokos, COP, is the owner of Freshly Organized, and is the only Certified Professional Organizer in Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!