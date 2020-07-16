Many of our favorite summer pastimes have been cancelled or put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Or, at the very least, it's made is think twice about going to the pool, venturing to the zoo or meeting friends at a favorite playground spot.
Many parents are improvising by purchasing home pools or playgrounds to build in their own backyard. While purchasing your own playground set may seem like a good idea, you should do a little research first.
Rhianna Miller, a home and landscaping design expert at RubberMulch, recommends parents ask themselves these five important questions before making a playground set purchase.
Will it fit our space?
Be realistic and practical about where you will be putting what — even if you have fantasies of a play space in your home that rivals the grandeur of a theme park. You will need to tailor your play set to the size of your yard or any location you plan to put up a playground. Take measurements before buying equipment, and allow some room to change or expand things as your children grow. You will need a cleared area that extends six feet from all sides of your playground. Swings need cleared space at least twice the height of their beams.
Even if you don’t have much space, innovation and creativity can be your tools. Remember the days when a rubber tire on ropes tied to a tree branch was enough to keep kids happy in the spring and summer?
Is it age-appropriate?
Playground equipment fall under three age groups: toddlers (6 months to 2 years old), preschool (2 to 5 years old), and school age (5 to 12 years old). Playground manufacturers are supposed to design their sets and equipment with these groups’ physical, intellectual and social skills in mind. Doing this prevents potential injuries resulting from kids playing on equipment not meant for their age group.
Consult manufacturers’ guides for the correct age group. Toddler sets typically include full bucket seat swings, spring rockers, single-file step ladders, ramps and climbing equipment that are no more than 32 inches high. Preschoolers can have merry-go-rounds, full bucket seat swings, rung ladders and horizontal ladders less than or equal to 60 inches high. School-age kids can have horizontal, rung and step ladders, overhead rings, fulcrum seesaws, arch climbers and more.
Has it passed safety standards?
Perhaps the most important consideration you have to make regards safety and durability. Aside from choosing age-appropriate equipment, you should carefully look into the manufacturer’s background. Check if any of their products have been recalled or deemed substandard by product safety experts such the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC has a safety education page on their official website that gives alerts, guidance, information and the latest news on playground safety, so that’s a good place to start.
Will it protect my kids from injuries?
As previously mentioned, consulting safety experts is a good idea before making a playground purchase. Aside from the equipment, you will need to invest in proper surfacing material that acts as a cushion for potential falls and spills. Rubber mulch is a good option because it offers the best shock absorbency, as well as the least maintenance among all playground surfacing materials.
However sturdily built a playground is, you are going to have to commit to keeping your kids safe while playing, especially if they are very young. Constant supervision is a must if you want to prevent injuries, accidents and other untoward incidents from happening.
How much maintenance is involved?
Of course, the price tag is also a good consideration, especially if you are paying for a good design with quality materials. After all, a play set is more of a luxurious investment than a necessity. After deciding to buy a playground set, remember to keep maintenance in your budget as well. You could need some re-coating, re-varnishing and sealant to protect your playground's wooden parts as seasons roll by. Commit to regular inspection. Check for rotting wood, rusting metal, loose parts, peeling paint and other hazards. Test surfaces constantly to see if they are too hot or too cold for your kids to use.
