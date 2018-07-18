The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect back-to-school gadget, check out our ideas.
1. A Harry Potter backpack is just the ticket for your first day of school. Each pack is sturdily constructed of canvas with a zipper closure, a handle and adjustable straps, silver and nickel finishes on the hardware and lots of room. Our only question? Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin available. $79.50, pbteen.com.
2. Succulents are so popular! And now you have your own Prickly Pals Cactus Erasers. These three adorable buddies are ready to erase any of your pencil-made mistakes. You can even take them apart and put them back together. $4.95. papersource.com
3. Own the most fashionable locker in school with this metallic gold chandelier. The cordless light fixture requires three AAA batteries, but it will provide plenty of LED light. A strong magnet keeps it in place. There’s lots of other accessories you can add to bling out your locker (or a closet at home). $11.49. Target.com
4. You can never have too many cat items and this sticky note holder is just the thing for a cat-crazy student. Post-it Notes paper is from certified, renewable and responsibly managed forests. Refills are available. $8. Amazon.
5. Tennis shoes are flowing into the Finish Line at Oak View Mall, just in time for the first day of school. Store manager Jayson Canton says there’s more than one popular shoe this fall. Look for the Air Max 270 from Nike, the Air Jordan Mid 1 Retro, the Tubular Shadows or Swift Run by Adidas. Prices vary.
