Dog Gone Problems: 7 tips to stop dog friends from fighting at the dog park

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I have a 1-year-old neutered blue heeler, and a 1-year-old neutered Aussie. I own the blue heeler and I have been looking after the Aussie for months now on and off in the same house.
They sleep together on my bed, play fine inside, wrestle playfully and ride together in cars calmly. They both love dog parks too. But this has been the fourth time in a row (I know I should have learned) that as soon as they both enter the dog fenced area, they attack each other (bad!) with or without other dogs.
At first it was specifically when the Aussie's owner came along too, but now it happens with just me. Why? I don't understand.
Beth
***
Hi Beth,
This is a difficult question to answer without more information. Usually dogs who live and play together are fine in all walks of life.
The fact that this first occurred when the Aussie’s guardian came to the dog park with you indicates it may be a possessive behavior.
If you were a client, I would ask you about the dog’s day-to-day life. Do they have rules to follow? Do you have any structure in place (waiting for permission to eat, sit to ask to go outside, keep a respectable distance from anyone eating, etc.)?
Not knowing if this is an every visit or occasional behavior also makes it difficult to diagnose.
That said, there are still some things I can suggest that should help.
1. Make sure the dogs are exercised before going to the dog park. This seems counter-intuitive to most people, but I have seen many dog fights and behavior problems that resulted in the dog acting out due to having too much energy.
2. Walk the dogs together for a few blocks before entering the dog park. You may want to park a block or two away from the dog park so you walk them together to get there.
3. Create a strong redirect command. I teach my client’s dogs to focus on command, which allows me to redirect them away from something they may react to. You can watch a video here where I show a client how to teach a dog to focus.
4. Train the dogs to sit and wait before letting them through a door. Start this at home when letting them into your backyard so they get into a habit. Then when you get to the dog park, give one sit command. Only say the command word once and wait for one of the dogs to sit. As soon as it does, let that dog through the doorway. Wait for it to move away before giving the second dog a sit command and repeating the process.
5. Learn to read their body language. Dogs usually communicate quite clearly before acting physically. Warning signs to watch for include freezing in place, licking of lips, staring (often with a lowered head), staring slightly away from where the other dog is, breathing quickly, tail up, ears forward, hackles up and lips curled. If you see this from one of the dogs, separate them or wait before entering.
6. Take them into the dog park separately. Enlist the help of a friend or attach the leash to one of the dogs to the fence away from the entry gate. Wait for the dog who enters first to move away from the gate area before bringing in the second dog. You can also use the staging area (between the two gates) to hold your second dog if there is no one else around and your dogs don't fight in that gated off area.
7. Another option is to have a friend go with you for a few trips. Take the dogs into the dog park on leash with enough distance between them to prevent any fighting. Walk away from where the other dog is and have both dogs sit. Wait for them to be sitting calmly (not pulling on the leash) before you let them go. If doing this option, be sure to look for the warning signs I detail in my fifth tip. Wait for the dogs to both be relaxed and not displaying any of these signs before letting the dogs loose.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.