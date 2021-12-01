Dog Gone Problems: 7 tips to stop dog friends from fighting at the dog park

If you were a client, I would ask you about the dog’s day-to-day life. Do they have rules to follow? Do you have any structure in place (waiting for permission to eat, sit to ask to go outside, keep a respectable distance from anyone eating, etc.)?

Not knowing if this is an every visit or occasional behavior also makes it difficult to diagnose.

That said, there are still some things I can suggest that should help.

1. Make sure the dogs are exercised before going to the dog park. This seems counter-intuitive to most people, but I have seen many dog fights and behavior problems that resulted in the dog acting out due to having too much energy.

2. Walk the dogs together for a few blocks before entering the dog park. You may want to park a block or two away from the dog park so you walk them together to get there.

3. Create a strong redirect command. I teach my client’s dogs to focus on command, which allows me to redirect them away from something they may react to. You can watch a video here where I show a client how to teach a dog to focus.