Molly Cavanaugh: Times — and kids — change, and we adapt with them

For over seven years, I have been writing almost weekly posts about my children, my parenting and my family's adventures.

Over the course of this time, my son, Declan, has gone from being a 5-year-old preschooler with a love of then NBC Nightly News anchor, Brian Williams and Matchbox cars to a 12-year-old middle schooler with a love of History Channel World War 2 documentaries and what is now a war chest amassed collection of Matchbox cars.

He is still our absent-minded professor who loves to read reference coffee table books and any excuse to wear a suit and tie. Like this weekend when Declan will attend his first school dance. Out of all the things he could have selected when we went shopping for the big milestone event, Declan picked out a new black suit, blue dress shirt and a coordinating blue silk tie.

This isn’t sixth grade prom, there is absolutely nothing “formal” about the two-hour dance party being held in the middle school gym. I even told him, “You don’t have to wear a suit.” His response? “Why wouldn’t I? It’s a dance. I want to look flashy.”

And that my friends is how a mother’s only son separates her from a pile of cash in a single statement. I’m not usually such a sucker, but my baby boy’s first dance? I’m not made of stone.

He may be more excited about getting a new suit then the actual dance for which it was purchased. His excitement was equally mirrored by the level of relief he exhibited when he asked if going to the dance meant he had to find a date and I told him "no." He was thrilled that he could just go with the other “bachelors” — his term for the other single sixth grade boys.

His little sister, Mara, may be two years away from her first school dance, but that hasn’t stopped her from already doing the mental planning for when it arrives.

Since my first posts, Mara has grown from being a 3-year-old busy, strong-willed, bundle of creative energy into a 10-year-old busy, strong-willed, bundle of creative energy who now keeps a diary that is kept in a secret location. The diary is under lock and key with an opening page she shared with me: “If you’re still reading this, you are a bad person” and, as if that weren’t off-putting enough for the curious reader, she has it circled in bright red marker with an accompanying illustration of a skull.

As of now, fourth grade Mara has every intention of going to the dance with a date that she plans on asking because why wait around hoping the person she wants to go with will ask her? Her impatience in waiting out a dance invitation is in exact harmony with her impatience for waiting for any other future thing to happen. I’ve often wondered if this is the competitive energy of a younger sibling trying to keep up with the big kids or just her personality.

I suppose it can be both.

This is going to be my last post for Momaha. It has been an honor sharing my life with those of you who have read my blogs over the years. There are still more adventures to be had and hopefully, in the not too far future, I’ll have a way of sharing them with you again. For now, thank you for following along and for all the support and kindness.

Parenting, like writing, is wonderful and hard. But it is worth doing well and reaps such rich rewards. Until we meet again, all the best.

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago.