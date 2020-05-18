These cute button bookmarks are every reader's best friend

Button bookmarks works like a dream. Simply slip the ribbon in place, button up and flip directly to the page when you’re ready to read again.

Button Bookmarks

What you need:

• Ribbon

• Buttons

• Hair elastics

• Needle

• Thread

• Scissors

What you do:

1. Cut ribbon in 15- to 20-inch lengths. The length will depend on the size of book the ribbon will wrap around. The featured bookmarks were made with 16-inch strips of ribbon. For larger books, use longer strips of ribbon. If you have a specific book in mind, measure your ribbon around your book before cutting. An 18-inch ribbon will make a finished bookmark that is 16 inches long and stretches to about 18 inches.

2. On each end of your ribbon, fold over ½-inch and then fold over ½-inch again, creating a nice finished edge. To make pressing easier, pin in place. Press with a hot iron.