These cute button bookmarks are every reader's best friend

Button bookmarks works like a dream. Simply slip the ribbon in place, button up and flip directly to the page when you’re ready to read again.
Button Bookmarks
What you need:
• Ribbon
• Buttons
• Hair elastics
• Needle
• Thread
• Scissors
What you do:
1. Cut ribbon in 15- to 20-inch lengths. The length will depend on the size of book the ribbon will wrap around. The featured bookmarks were made with 16-inch strips of ribbon. For larger books, use longer strips of ribbon. If you have a specific book in mind, measure your ribbon around your book before cutting. An 18-inch ribbon will make a finished bookmark that is 16 inches long and stretches to about 18 inches.
2. On each end of your ribbon, fold over ½-inch and then fold over ½-inch again, creating a nice finished edge. To make pressing easier, pin in place. Press with a hot iron.
3. Loop one end of the ribbon through a hair elastic, then fold over ribbon to encase elastic. Turn end of ribbon under and using fingers, hold elastic and ribbon in place and pin.
4. Hand or machine stitch along the edge of the pinned end to keep elastic loop in place. Re-enforce your stitches by back-stitching at the start and end as there will be quite a bit of pressure on your stitches.
5. Sew button to opposite end of the ribbon. Loop the elastic end over the button to secure bookmark to book.
***
This article originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!