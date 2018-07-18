As a mom of five, with kids ranging in age from 3 to 23, the lines between one kid to the next have blurred.
How old was Tyler when he went on his first date? I don’t remember. When did I let Cassidy start wearing makeup? Um, that would be somewhere between 10 and 18. How old was Matt when he learned to tie his shoes? Eight. No, 4...or 2. Wait, I think he was actually 5.
I’ve lost all points of reference, especially in regards to when specific behaviors of mine should subside. For example:
1. Kissing boo-boo’s. My 3-year-old is big on this, and we kiss every little boo-boo of hers as if she’s just escaped certain death. There is an age where this must cease, though, right? I mean, I know for sure that when my son, Matt, was 17 and his basketball team played in a Nike tournament where big-deal coaches were watching, I did not vault over the bleachers, run onto the court and kiss Matt’s boo-boo when he rolled his ankle in the middle of a game. So...somewhere between 1 and 17 is when we stopped.
2. Bathroom inquiries. “Do you need to go potty?” “Number one or number 2?” “Did you wipe?” “Maybe I should come in there in case you need help.” I say these atrocities on the daily, but I’m fairly certain I abandoned this line of questioning before my other kids hit kindergarten. Fingers crossed this kid will follow in her siblings’ footsteps. If not, please send help.
3. Licking my thumb and wiping residue from faces. Wiping noses. Holding out a Kleenex and demanding, “Blow.” I’d like to promise I’ll eventually stop, but my youngest is woefully oblivious to garbage on her face. If I don’t do it, who will?
4. Physical contact without permission or warning. Grabbing her hand and holding it while my toddler is walking, tickling her tummy while she’s laying on the sofa watching TV, kissing her nose and watching her while she, well, breathes...these things are crazy-sauce if done to humans over a certain age. Creepy much? The response I would get from my teenagers if I spontaneously tickled their tummies would be swift and decisive.
5. Food safety obsession. When cooking for a toddler, even when the food is done, it’s rarely ready for consumption. There are manipulations that occur to ensure it’s cool enough and small enough to be safe. I cut up her food, blow on it for her and burrow my finger inside the entree to ensure it isn’t too hot. I am literally all over that meal. I do not, however, cut up my 15-year-old’s food, and I do not blow on it for him. So somewhere between 3 and 15 is the sweet spot.
6. Calling other parents. When kids are small, any and all friend interaction require parental conversation. She wants her friend to come over? Call that kid’s mom. Her buddy needs a ride home? Call her pal’s parents to make sure they know she’s riding with me. I’m pretty sure it would be frowned upon for me to call the parents of my oldest son’s co-workers when he’s meeting them for a beer after work just to make sure we’re all on the same page, right? So that one definitely changes before the age of 22.
I’m good with respecting boundaries. Kids can’t stay little forever. However, if any of my kiddos roll their eyes at me or take a tone, I reserve the right to re-instate any and all of the above actions.
***
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.