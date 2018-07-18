Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I just adopted an 8-year-old dog named Noodle. She had a rough life before coming to me. She was taken away from a neglecting and abusing owner and placed in a high-kill shelter in North Carolina before meeting a wonderful foster family, where she spent six months.
She chases me everywhere, wants to be picked up and barks when I leave. She is deaf as well, so your hissing sound to disagree won't work. She has the kindest personality, and I feel sorry for her and try to make her life as stress-free and happy as possible.
Could you please recommend the best approach to make her follow me less and possibly to stop barking when I leave? Thank you so much!
Maria
***
Hi Maria,
So wonderful of you to rescue a deaf dog. Many people are unwilling to take on the challenge of adopting a dog with a deficiency like deafness.
While it's normal to feel sorry for a dog who had a tough go at life prior to meeting you, be careful...as it can become debilitating. The first three days a dog is in a new home, he or she is often in shock (sometimes more intense and some dogs not at all). As the dog figures out he or she is in a safe place, he or she starts to relax and shows more personality. Usually you don’t see a dog’s real personality until he or she has been in a new home for two to three weeks. So you may discover other behavior issues as Noodle becomes more confident around you.
I mention this because what you describe sounds like the leggings of separation anxiety. This is when the dog feels insecure when left alone. Some dogs lose control of their bowels, some get destructive and some, like yours, bark. I like to describe separation anxiety in dogs as being similar to a human having a panic attack.
I have found great success by teaching dogs with separation anxiety to stay so that you can help them practice being alone. This video will show you how to train your dog to stay.
Even though yours is deaf, dogs usually learn through gestures first, so training a dog who can’t hear isn’t that much more challenging than a dog who can. The difference is you will mark the new commands by hand signals instead of verbal cues. Make sure to use big bold movements. Many people use small, subtle signals that are hard to see at a distance or too elaborate.
Once your dog knows how to stay, you can start asking her to stay for progressively longer and longer periods of time as you get a drink of water, grab something from the next room, use the bathroom, etc. This will help your dog practice being alone and also build up her confidence as she masters this new skill.
Another suggestion is to start asking her to sit, lay down or offer some other behavior before petting her. If you get into a habit of doing this, each time you pet your dog, you do a little training and boost her self esteem while reinforcing a healthy leader/follower dynamic.
My last tip is to start teaching your dog new tricks and commands. Set a goal of one new trick or command a week to start. Make them easy at first to get both of you into a routine. You will find that as your dog accumulates new skills, it will boost her confidence, which will help in many areas of her life.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Riley started his life as a stray in Omaha until adopted by Jodi Hoatson from the Nebraska Humane Society. Hoatson told NHS that he would have the "life of Riley" if she adopted him. They both agreed that would be a great name and the rest is history.
Turtle, a dog, and Faun, also a dog, were rescued by Joel and Aristine Smith in Omaha. Turtle was saved from a dog-fighting ring, while Faun struggled with starvation and illness. Both have grown up to be loving pets.
Sometimes it takes getting a little lost to find your true home, as is the case with Lincoln native Midnight. Owner Katie Duff decided one morning she wanted a dog, wandered into Capitol Humane Society and found Midnight, who was then a lost puppy.
Snoop loves all things gardens, even if its helping owner Margaret Rosman of Omaha tidy up flowers at the family plot in preparation for Memorial Day. Snoop is described as a dedicated companion who is always by his owner's side.
This picture of Madi was taken nearly 13 years ago. She has accomplished a lot in her life, including winning a pancake catching contest at a Nebraska Humane Society event. She knows about a dozen tricks, including high-five, army crawl, walk backwards, role over, play dead, spin, speak, stay, shake, balancing a treat on her nose and wave.
Myrtle and I have plenty in common. She is a feisty reptile who enjoys eating shrimp, biting and showing off long, slender legs while simultaneously appearing completely uninterested in anything that might be said to her. OK, maybe not that much in common. I am very interested in what you have to say.
"Just explain to me why the Tiger is trying to play soccer and baseball simultaneously." Cooper is a 6-year-old who was adopted from the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln. He was dressed to help owner Angela Bohling of Omaha groom him.
Kandie may look cute, but don't let that fool you. She's a super-sniffing, treat-terrorizing, squirrel-fighting yellow lab that loves to retrieve full branches, not sticks. Kandie even has a Twitter page to keep friends updated on all the neighborhood happenings.
Maize almost had her name changed, but one day after being rescued by owner Lisa in Omaha, it turned out "Crazy Maize" fit too well. She carries a pink stuffed animal kitten around the house, always protecting it. Each night she has the routine of bringing the kitten to each person in the house before putting it to bed.
"Any chance I could convince you to sit in boxes and eat grasshoppers with me?" Calliope (pronounced Kuh-lye-oh-pee) is owned by Omaha's Sarah Britson, who says her cat is interested in bugs, boxes and manipulation, and always wants to play.
Wiggles wants to be a cloud for Halloween. According to owner Kelli in Johnson, Nebraska, Wiggles is found sitting like this around the house once in awhile. She loves to eat, sleep and look pretty — but don't we all?
"Pardon me? You're going to have to speak up. Pet Parade, you say? I'm in." David loves to snuggle, especially in the cold, and according to owned Rachel Costello in Omaha, would have his heart warmed up with a Pet of the Week victory.
Lulu and Coco, ages 6 and 2, respectively, share the same mom, but have different dads. Lulu, right, frequently sits on her bottom so you can easily scratch her belly. The two inseparable sisters are owned by Liz Hall in Fremont.
Paloma often submits audition tapes to America's Next Top Model, but hit the upgrade button and submitted to Pet Parade. She likes getting her belly scratched and posing for pictures, and is owned by Kayleigh Lewandowski.
Well, this is a first. Kitty is a dog. She greets everyone with kisses, loves rolling in the leaves and chasing after squirrels. The most unique aspect about her, owners Kari and Lyle Hamrick of Omaha say, is that she is a good listener who will respond to a story with a bark.
Blue, a four-year-old yellow lab owned by Jake and Chelsea O'Connor in Omaha, loves eating bread loaves off the counter, stealing guests' socks from their suitcases and turning her head away when one tries to give her a kiss. Still a good dog.
Tigger takes a daily three-mile walk, enjoys long games of fetch, plays with the garden hose and has learned to unlock and open the sliding glass door to let himself outside. He also has dug a hole in the backyard that can "rival the Grand Canyon."
"Puhleeeeaaaase give me some of that steak. I need it!" MacDuff loves walks, car rides, treats and being friendly. He's owned by Joanna and Mark Fisher, along with daughters Sarah, Emily and Molly, in Omaha.
Ben's favorite game is tug-of-war with his 35-pound friend, which consists of him laying on the ground while the opponent pulls with all his might and Ben doesn't budge. He's owned by Sarah Morris in Omaha.
The only thing Howells native Bailey loves more than chasing rabbits and chewing golf balls is kayaking. The puggle (half pug, half beagle) just celebrated her sixth birthday with owner Makenzie Polacek.
Meera Grace overcame a lot of difficulty in her life. Born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, she was rescued by Heartland German Shepherd Rescue. She was treated for heartworm, fly strike and malnutrition, but now lives happily with owner Tennille Renee in Omaha.