Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We need some advice regarding our Maltese dog who we rescued a few months ago. She was rescued from a breeding facility and is pretty skittish. She has no issues with my wife or my daughters but she's not a big fan of myself or my son. I'm guessing she was either abused or neglected at the breeding facility and doesn't know what it's like to be a pet, so we are trying our best. She is not a fan of leashes, so we don't take her for walks, as we have a pretty large yard for her to roam around. She's not into toys or anything, except laying in her kennel or on the tile floor now to keep cool.
We rescued her over the weekend of spring break for my kids this year and then they never went back to school and my wife and I have been home working as well due to the coronavirus pandemic. I'm wondering what will happen when my wife and I go back to work and the kids return to school in the fall. Whenever we go somewhere as a family, she is kenneled and then will howl and bark. She's not trustworthy yet to be alone and not kenneled, as she still has accidents. After reading your article about separation anxiety, I wonder how we can prevent this for her since she doesn't like walks (leash) and she's not into toys or anything. Do you have any suggestions we can start to try?
Thanks in advance,
Jeff
***
Hi Jeff,
I've found that when helping a dog from an abused or neglected situation, you need to do two things. First, demonstrate you are not going to harm them and second, give them a voice.
Many people think since petting or hugging a dog are done with loving intentions, that it's OK to give them to any dog at any time. But if the dog doesn’t want or is fearful of the interaction, it's going to cause him or her to become frustrated and, in some cases, more fearful.
One way to help check to see if a dog wants you to pet him or her is to reach out but stop an inch or two short of making contact. If the dog leans in, he or she is saying, “Yes, I'd like a pet.” If the dog turns away, backs up or lowers his or her head, the dog is saying “I don't want you to touch me.”
Listening to this conversation from your dog and respecting her wishes is the first step in establishing trust and helping that dog know you are listening. This can be a breakthrough moment for many dogs. The more a dog turns his or her head and has the human stop trying to reach them, the more trust the human earns. The more that happens, the more of a voice the dog has.
The same thing applies when picking a dog up. If your son goes to pick her up and she growls, she is saying, “Leave me alone.” If he picks her up anyway, your dog is kind of powerless so she surrenders and accepts she has no choice. This leads any creature to resentment.
After a week of practicing reaching out to your dog to see if they lean in to be pet, I'd recommend you and your son start hand feeding the dog. This is a powerful connector when successful. Make sure to sit on the floor and offer the food off to your right or left side at nose level or lower. Front facing is confrontational to dogs. It may take a meal or two before the dog eats from your hand. If she refuses to eat after a few minutes of offering, put it away and wait for the next meal to try again.
It's not ethical to withhold food, but it's OK to offer it with conditions to motivate the dog to do something that isn't egregious. Without seeing your dog, I can't say how fearful of you she is. If she refuses to eat from your hand and is not showing signs of fear or distress, I'd put the food up until the next meal and perhaps repeat the same the next day. If she won't eat after three days of doing this, go back to normal feeding and practice the following videos.
— This video includes an exercise your wife and daughters should lead. It's important you start out motionless and only start moving once the dog sits and lays calmly when doing the exercise. Basically, this rewards the dog for simply looking at you. With practice, you start to become an indicator of something the dog likes.
— This second video features a trick that can help the dog like being picked up. I'd recommend you practice it to success first, then repeat the same with your son.
Additionally, having amazing treats on you can help if you reward things with good timing and technique. A really easy way to do this is wait for your dog to do a command you like (sit, come, lay down, etc.) on her own. As soon as the dog sits, offer her a treat and if she takes the treat, say “sit” once. Avoid using multiple words or saying it too excitedly.
The idea is to offer amazing rewards when the dog does things you like without you or your son asking. After a while, the dog will think, "These men are my fans. I like these guys, as they support what I do and don’t try to make me do things I don’t want."
Another tip is to try to sit on the floor at times the dog is nearby and invite your son to do the same. Don’t call your dog. If she comes to investigate you, let her sniff you as much as she wants without reaching to pet her. Wait for her to stop sniffing and linger nearby before you reach out and wait for her to lean in.
It will be tempting to reach out and grab or pet the dog, but make sure you don’t. If you are patient, one sniffing visit will become two and eventually the dog will linger nearby, making it easier to reward those voluntary actions.
Remember, this dog isn't just fearful of you. It's likely she's fearful of all men and many other things, too. Once she gains confidence in you, her anxiety will diminish and she may not need to work on her separation anxiety. If she does, then you can cross that bridge together when she trusts you and your son.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
